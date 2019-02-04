By Darren Tucker, Jason Powers and Brian Schnapp February 4, 2019, 12:50 PM ESTLaw360 (February 4, 2019, 12:50 PM EST) -- 2018 was a busy year for competition enforcement and litigation in the U.S. energy industry. Energy transactions continued to represent a significant focus of merger enforcement activity, while energy-related private antitrust...
Recent Trends In Energy Antitrust Enforcement And Litigation
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login