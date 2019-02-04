Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

DOD Releases New Cloud Strategy

Law360 (February 4, 2019, 5:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense on Monday released a new overarching strategy covering its ongoing efforts to move many of its information technology functions to the cloud, just days after issuing...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular