Salesman Denied Bail Bid With 24/7 Security In $2B Fraud Row

Law360 (February 4, 2019, 9:36 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday refused to greenlight a $20 million bail package that included 24/7 private security for a former lead salesman for Abu Dhabi-based shipbuilder Privinvest accused...

To view the full article, register now.