GAO OKs Riskier, Cheaper Deal For Air Force F-16 Training

Law360 (February 5, 2019, 9:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. General Services Administration reasonably picked L3 Technologies' less expensive but riskier $34.8 million offer to run a U.S. Air Force F-16 training support center over a more expensive but...

To view the full article, register now.