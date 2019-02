Bernstein Litowitz To Helm Opko Health Pump-And-Dump Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2019, 5:05 PM EST) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP will serve as lead counsel for a proposed class of investors alleging Opko Health Inc. engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme, a New Jersey federal judge...

To view the full article, register now.