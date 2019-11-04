Hen Welfare A Pretext To Jack Up Egg Prices, Retailers Say

Law360, Philadelphia (November 4, 2019, 9:23 PM EST) -- A major egg industry association hatched a plan to hike up the price of eggs for supermarkets through a pretextual program it said was designed to improve living conditions for hens, a jury heard during opening statements in an antitrust trial that kicked off in Pennsylvania federal court on Monday. While United Egg Producers said it was acting in the interest of animal welfare when it implemented standards to increase the amount of space hens should have inside their cages, jurors heard arguments on Monday that the group's real motivation was to reduce the number of hens producing eggs and, as...

