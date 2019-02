Shearman & Sterling Steers Landesbank's $160M NYC Loan

Law360 (February 8, 2019, 5:59 PM EST) -- Shearman & Sterling LLP represented German lender Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg on its $160 million loan to a Related Cos. entity for its recent purchase of a mixed-use residential and retail tower in...

To view the full article, register now.