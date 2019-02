Fiat Chrysler Loses Ch. 11 Appeal Over Crash Victim Claim

Law360 (February 8, 2019, 7:01 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has upheld a bankruptcy court's finding that Chrysler's 2009 Chapter 11 sale agreement does not get successor Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US off the hook for a...

To view the full article, register now.