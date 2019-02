'Fortnite' Hits Back In IP Suit: 'No One Can Own A Dance Step'

Law360 (February 12, 2019, 4:06 PM EST) -- The creator of the smash hit video game "Fortnite" is pushing to kill one of several lawsuits that claim the game infringed copyrights by letting players perform popular dance moves, arguing...

To view the full article, register now.