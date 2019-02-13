Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

How Calif. Cannabis Rules Will Impact Investors And Lenders

February 13, 2019, 3:34 PM EST

Law360 (February 13, 2019, 3:34 PM EST) -- As of Jan. 16, 2019, as part of the new Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act, three corresponding agencies — the California Department of Food and Agriculture, the California...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular