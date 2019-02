Dockless Scooter Co. Blamed For Fla. Woman's Brain Injury

Law360 (February 14, 2019, 11:33 PM EST) -- Dockless scooter company Lime is accused of instructing users to not ride their scooters on sidewalks, in violation of a Florida city ordinance, which caused a 27-year-old woman to suffer a...

To view the full article, register now.