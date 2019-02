Waypoint's $445M Ch. 11 Sale Of Choppers To Macquarie OK'd

Law360, New York (February 12, 2019, 11:11 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved a collection of aircraft asset sales in the Chapter 11 case for helicopter leasing company Waypoint Leasing Holdings Ltd., including a $445 million...

To view the full article, register now.