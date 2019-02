Cooley, Sullivan Cromwell To Steer Jeans Maker Levi's IPO

Law360 (February 13, 2019, 3:36 PM EST) -- Levi Strauss & Co. filed a preliminary $100 million initial public offering Wednesday, advised by Cooley LLP while Sullivan Cromwell LLP is counseling the underwriters, setting the stage for the iconic jeans...

