$173.8M In Deals OK'd To Settle Cobalt Energy Bribery Claims

Law360 (February 13, 2019, 7:12 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge approved $173.8 million in settlements of investor class action claims on Wednesday stemming from bribery allegations against now-bankrupt Cobalt International Energy Inc., plus $43.45 million in fees...

To view the full article, register now.