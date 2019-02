Ditech Cleared To Tap $1.9B Ch. 11 DIP Package

Law360, New York (February 13, 2019, 9:15 PM EST) -- Bankrupt mortgage lender and servicer Ditech Holding Corp. received interim approval Wednesday to access a $1.9 billion debtor-in-possession financing package, among other requests for initial relief, as it kicks off a...

To view the full article, register now.