Total E&P Owes $21.6M For Well Plugging, Texas Jury Says

Law360, Houston (February 14, 2019, 8:25 PM EST) -- Total E&P USA Inc. owes another company $21.6 million for decommissioning four oil wells in the Gulf of Mexico, Texas federal jurors determined Thursday, seemingly agreeing with Total that a $33...

To view the full article, register now.