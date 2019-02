2 Firms In $4M Lyft TCPA Deal Seek Nearly $1M Attys' Fees

Law360 (February 14, 2019, 5:06 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Lyft Inc. consumers asked a Washington federal judge on Wednesday to award HKM Employment Attorneys LLP and Stutheit Kalin LLC fees of more than $998,000 following a...

To view the full article, register now.