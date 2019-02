Ex-Goldman Exec Agrees To Face 1MDB Charges In US

Law360 (February 15, 2019, 7:09 PM EST) -- Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. managing director Roger Ng Chong Hwa has agreed to be extradited from Malaysia to the U.S. to face charges conspiring to misappropriate more than $2.7 billion...

To view the full article, register now.