6th Circ. Lets Whirlpool Off Hook For Hoover Retiree Benefits

Law360 (February 15, 2019, 9:09 PM EST) -- Whirlpool is not obligated to provide lifetime health care benefits to a class of former Hoover workers who retired between 1980 and 2007 because language in various collective bargaining agreements did...

To view the full article, register now.