HHS Denies It Owes Neb. Tribe $2.1M For Health Services

Law360 (February 19, 2019, 6:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told a D.C. federal court Friday that it doesn’t have to fork over $2.1 million sought by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska under...

To view the full article, register now.