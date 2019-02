McKinsey Pays $15M For Failing To Disclose Ch. 11 Conflicts

Law360 (February 19, 2019, 2:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Trustee’s Office announced Tuesday it has reached a $15 million settlement with bankruptcy consulting giant McKinsey & Co. over allegations McKinsey failed to adequately disclose possible conflicts of interest...

To view the full article, register now.