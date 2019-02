Connected-Car Software Co. Raises $40M In Series B Round

Law360 (February 20, 2019, 2:07 PM EST) -- Mojio, a software-as-a-service company focused on connected cars, said Wednesday that it nabbed $40 million from an oversubscribed Series B funding round that saw participation from T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom and Amazon....

