Perspecta Wins $906M Cyber Support Contract From Army

Law360 (February 20, 2019, 8:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Army Cyber Command has awarded Perspecta Inc. a $905.7 million contract to provide cyberspace operations support, the company said Wednesday.



Perspecta is slated to provide the support to the...

