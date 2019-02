School Insurer Owes $2.6M For Abuse Settlements: 9th Circ.

Law360 (February 20, 2019, 10:21 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed that an excess insurer for a California school district’s administrators must cover $2.6 million of the $15.8 million that the district’s insurer paid to settle...

To view the full article, register now.