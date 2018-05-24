High Court Bars AIA Patent Challenges By Gov't

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 10:21 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that federal agencies cannot file America Invents Act review petitions seeking to invalidate patents, holding that Congress excluded the government from the system by writing in the law that only a “person” can mount such challenges. The high court held 6-3 that the text of the AIA does not indicate that lawmakers intended to depart from the general presumption that the government is not a person. The justices therefore threw out a U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that invalidated a patent at the request of the U.S. Postal Service. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS