UK’s SFO Drops Corruption Probes Into Rolls-Royce, GSK

Law360, London (February 22, 2019, 12:09 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s fraud and bribery agency dropped two long-running investigations on Friday and announced that it will bring no charges against individuals at Rolls-Royce or GlaxoSmithKline because of a lack of...

To view the full article, register now.