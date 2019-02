3 Firms Steer GE's $21B Sale Of Biopharma Unit To Danaher

Law360 (February 25, 2019, 1:15 PM EST) -- General Electric said Monday it will unload its biopharma business in a $21.4 billion sale to Danaher, as the company continues an effort to slash debt and create a more focused...

