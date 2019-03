Health Hires: Goodwin, Crowell, Akin Gump, Drinker Biddle

Law360 (March 1, 2019, 4:57 PM EST) -- Goodwin Procter LLP, Crowell & Moring LLP, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP and Clark Hill PLC have all built up their ranks with new health...

To view the full article, register now.