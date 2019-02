Beer Drinkers’ InBev-SAB Challenge Tapped Out At High Court

Law360 (February 25, 2019, 4:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to take on beer drinkers’ challenge to Anheuser-Busch InBev's $107 billion acquisition of SABMiller, capping the three-year-old dispute with a brief order issued Monday....

To view the full article, register now.