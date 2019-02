Pharmas Inflating Info Leak To Unseat Patent Loss, Rival Says

Law360 (February 25, 2019, 9:37 PM EST) -- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. told a Massachusetts federal court that two rivals it accuses of antitrust violations are trying to concoct a “crime-fraud” narrative out of an accidental leak of confidential documents...

