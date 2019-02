Bristol-Myers Ends Abilify MDL With Confidential Settlement

Law360 (February 26, 2019, 4:13 PM EST) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have reached a confidential global settlement with plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation over side effects of their antipsychotic drug Abilify, according to a case management...

