DOJ Clears Thales' $5.6B Gemalto Deal With Conditions

Law360 (March 1, 2019, 4:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday it approved Thales Group's $5.6 billion takeover of digital security company Gemalto NV, on the condition that Thales divest its general-purpose hardware security modules...

To view the full article, register now.