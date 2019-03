Hoover Retirees Want Redo Of 6th Circ. Lifetime Benefits Row

Law360 (March 4, 2019, 8:44 PM EST) -- Hoover Co. retirees are seeking another shot at lifetime medical benefits, asking the Sixth Circuit to rehear a case that allowed Whirlpool Corp. to stop funding their health care after a...

To view the full article, register now.