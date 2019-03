Exxon To Pay CAA Penalty Over Deadly Texas Refinery Fire

Law360 (March 7, 2019, 3:43 PM EST) -- ExxonMobil Corp. has agreed to pay a $616,000 penalty related to a 2013 fire at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery that left two dead and 10 injured, settling with the federal government...

