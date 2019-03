Charity Can't Sue Broker For Golf Tourney Prize, 4th Circ. Told

Law360 (March 7, 2019, 5:14 PM EST) -- Insurance broker Bankers Insurance has asked the Fourth Circuit to uphold a lower court's ruling that it doesn't owe golf tournament organizer Old White Charities $200,000 in prize money, saying the...

To view the full article, register now.