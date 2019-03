Subcontractor Says Fluor Owes It $4.6M Over Axed Contract

Law360 (March 8, 2019, 10:23 PM EST) -- A subcontractor has sued Fluor, claiming the company owes it more than $4.6 million for costs it incurred before the termination of a subcontract to provide workers for U.S. Army bases...

To view the full article, register now.