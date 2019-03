NJ College Loses 2nd Bid To Escape Vending Kickback Suit

Law360, Morristown, N.J. (March 8, 2019, 8:07 PM EST) -- Kean University on Friday lost its second bid to escape a suit from its former vending machine provider alleging the school engaged in a kickback scheme by awarding a no-bid contract...

To view the full article, register now.