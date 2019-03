Petrobras Loses Doc Bid To Show 'Bias' Led To $720M Award

Law360, Houston (March 8, 2019, 10:46 PM EST) -- Petrobras can't subpoena the American Arbitration Association in a bid to vacate a $720 million arbitration award against it, a federal judge in Texas ruled Friday, rejecting its attempt to get...

To view the full article, register now.