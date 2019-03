Fitness Co. Urges 5th Circ. To Revisit Elliptical Patent Fight

Law360 (March 8, 2019, 9:39 PM EST) -- Icon Health & Fitness Inc. said on Friday the Fifth Circuit should reconsider its decision to uphold a $1.8 million win for fitness equipment company Nautilus Inc., which accused Icon of...

To view the full article, register now.