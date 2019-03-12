Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dexus Drops $567M On Sydney Tower Stake

Law360 (March 12, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Australian developer Dexus and one of its property funds are buying the 50 percent of an office and retail tower in Sydney they don't already own for a combined AU$800 million...
