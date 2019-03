Bob Marley Heirs Stop 'Gnarly Marley's' Trademark

Law360 (March 13, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Siding with Bob Marley’s heirs, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is blocking a Florida beach retailer from registering “Gnarly Marley’s” as a trademark.



In a ruling Friday, the agency’s Trademark...

To view the full article, register now.