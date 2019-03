Seadrill, Oro Negro Clash Over Ch. 15 Subpoena Bid

Law360 (March 14, 2019, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Arguing against having to testify in the U.S. restructuring proceedings for Mexican oil rig company Perforadora Oro Negro, Seadrill Ltd. told a New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday that a company...

To view the full article, register now.