Philly Hiked Taxes With Unequal Assessment, Judge Told

Law360, Philadelphia (June 3, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The city of Philadelphia jacked up taxes on commercial property owners last year after improperly excluding residential properties from a reassessment, in violation of uniform taxation requirements in the Pennsylvania Constitution, a judge heard Monday during opening arguments in a bench trial. Adam Koelsch, an attorney with Chamberlain Hrdlicka representing one of a group of commercial property owners challenging the city's reassessment in a string of consolidated lawsuits, told Judge Gene Cohen that the initiative left nearly 42,000 commercial property owners facing higher tax bills this year, while more than half a million residential owners were left unaffected. "The city deliberately...

