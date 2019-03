Hedge Fund Tries To Trim Verdict In NJ Stock Scheme Case

Law360, Morristown, N.J. (March 15, 2019, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a defunct hedge fund called on a New Jersey state court Friday to cut a roughly $5.4 million compensatory verdict won by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. and its subsidiary...

To view the full article, register now.