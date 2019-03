Exxon, InterOil Escape Investors' Suit Over $2.5B Deal

Law360 (March 18, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has tossed former InterOil Corp. investors' proposed class action over Exxon Mobil Corp.’s $2.5 billion acquisition of InterOil, ruling the deal was approved by a Canadian court...

