Keeping Up With DOD Cybersecurity Compliance Demands

Law360 (March 19, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT) -- On Jan. 21, 2019, Ellen Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, issued a memorandum focused on assessing contractor compliance with the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, or DFARS, cyber clause...

To view the full article, register now.