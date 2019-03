Ex-Judicial Watch Head Can't Ditch $2.8M Verdict In TM Row

Law360 (March 19, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Conservative legal firebrand Larry Klayman, founder and former head of Judicial Watch, hasn't reached the high bar necessary to overturn a $2.8 million judgment the activist group won against him for...

To view the full article, register now.