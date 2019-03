Hg Sells Visual Software Biz To Roper For £410M

Law360 (March 19, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT) -- Roper Technologies Inc. said Tuesday that it has agreed to buy private equity-backed visual effects company Foundry Visionmongers Ltd. for £410 million ($543.6 million) in a deal that bolsters the technology...

To view the full article, register now.