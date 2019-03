Tootsie Roll Escapes Slack-Fill Suit Over Junior Mints Boxes

Law360 (March 20, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Tootsie Roll dodged claims that, while its Junior Mints are chocolate, peppermint and delicious, they’re packaged in deceptively large boxes, when an Illinois federal judge ruled Tuesday that consumers would need...

To view the full article, register now.