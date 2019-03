Seadrill Can't Dodge Oro Negro Ch. 15 Depo Subpoena

Law360, New York (March 20, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Seadrill Ltd. cannot duck a subpoena seeking to unearth what the company knew about alleged efforts to disrupt rival Perforadora Oro Negro's Gulf of Mexico oil drilling operations, a New York...

To view the full article, register now.